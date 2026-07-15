Is Zach Ehrhard a Worthy Name to Stash in Dodgers Pipeline?
Zach Ehrhard has flown under the radar in the Dodgers system, but could be nearing his MLB debut. Given that he plays in a system that features some of the game's top outfield prospects like Mike Sirota, Josue De Paula, and Zyhir Hope, and even shares the Triple-A field with James Tibbs III, Ehrhard has not put himself high on the stash radar. However, the 23-year-old out of Oklahoma State has turned in a strong showing this season and has even begun to make a case for a promotion to the majors over the past two weeks. In his last 11 games, Ehrhard has posted a .375/.479/.650 line with two doubles, three home runs and two stolen bases. While an immediate call-up is unlikely, he is a name to watch in deeper leagues as he could be an injury replacement down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com