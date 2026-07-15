Harry Ford Turning the Corner at Triple-A, Is he the Top Catching Prospect to Stash?
Harry Ford has turned the corner over the last month of action at Triple-A and has put himself firmly on the stash radar. Over his last 18 games at Triple-A Rochester, the former 12th overall selection has posted a sharp .291/.474/.545 line with a stellar 1.019 OPS, five doubles, three home runs, and a 16:17 K:BB. This surge is worth emphasizing, as Ford carried a much lower .203/.332/.268 line with a 49:28 K:BB over his first 41 Triple-A regular-season contests. The 23-year-old received a brief taste of the majors last season in Seattle but posted a low .417 OPS over just eight PAs. Even though Keibert Ruiz has held his own at the MLB level, Ford has been making a strong push for a promotion and could earn the call to D.C shortly after the All-Star break. His current trajectory makes him a worthy stash in deeper two-catcher leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com