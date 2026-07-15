Anthony Seigler a Deep-League Must-Add While the At-Bats Last?
Anthony Seigler hit the break at .257/.333/.419 with two home runs, 13 runs, six RBI, and two steals in 74 at-bats. He settled into regular duty after his June 20 recall, even handling leadoff assignments while Boston patched together an injured infield. Only 3% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. This is not a power chase. Seigler walked at a 16.4% clip in Triple-A and hit .290/.409/.435 there, with three homers and four steals in 131 at-bats. Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all still working back from injuries, though each could return after the break. That makes the window useful, not permanent. RotoBaller ranks Seigler 84th for Week 16 and recommends him in 15-team leagues. In that format, the runs, on-base ability, and multi-position eligibility are enough to make the add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller