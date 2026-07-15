Hogan Harris a Saves Target Despite the WHIP Risk?
Hogan Harris reached the break with six saves, a 3.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 42 innings. The save total catches the eye. The timing does not. Harris has not converted one since June 12, and 27 walks have made nearly every inning feel heavier than it should. He is rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues. The Athletics still have not handed the ninth to one reliever. Harris remains part of the late-inning picture with Elvis Alvarado, and the lefty-righty split could keep both involved. Harris at least limits loud contact, allowing an 86.6 mph average exit velocity with a 31.1% hard-hit rate. That helps, but it does not erase the traffic. RotoBaller ranks him 100th in its July 15 waiver update and 36th among closers for Week 16. He is a speculative add in 15-team leagues for managers chasing saves. In shallower formats, the WHIP and uncertain role are enough reason to wait.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller