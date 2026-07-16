Cristopher Sanchez Not Listed Among Phillies Probables This Weekend
Cristopher Sanchez is not listed among his team's probable starters for their first series of the second half against the New York Mets this weekend, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Sanchez last pitched for the Phillies last Saturday, but he started the All-Star Game on Tuesday for the National League and threw 34 pitches in his one inning of work. The 29-year-old has been one of the better pitchers in baseball so far this season, recording an 11-4 record with a 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts across 127 1/3 innings (20 starts). While the Phillies could have chosen to push him back out onto the mound as quickly as possible, it looks as though the team will instead prioritize getting him a few extra days of rest before the true push for the playoffs begins. As a result, Sanchez's next start will likely come at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on either Monday or Tuesday.
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki