Trey Yesavage a Sell Candidate Going into the Second Half?
Trey Yesavage made it to the big leagues quickly after Toronto took him with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of East Carolina University. The 22-year-old made it up to the majors for three regular-season starts before he became a dominant arm during the Blue Jays' run to the World Series last fall. Toronto is being cautious with the young right-hander's workload -- he made just 14 starts and threw 75 innings in the first half -- and he went 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 69 strikeouts and 39 walks. Yesavage limped into this week's All-Star break, posting a 5.21 ERA (5.73 FIP) with seven home runs allowed, 30 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 38 innings over seven starts. In his final start before the break, he gave up four earned runs with seven walks and just one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres. Yesavage has plenty of long-term upside, but his lack of control (12.5% walk rate) coupled with a lowered strikeout rate (22.2%) should have fantasy managers concerned. It wouldn't hurt to gauge your league's interest in Yesavage at the trade deadline.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference