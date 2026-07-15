Daniel Lynch IV a High-End Closer to Stash in Royals Bullpen?
Alex Lange is the current closer for the Kansas City Royals, but left-hander Daniel Lynch IV could be worth stashing for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are speculating on saves in the second half. Lynch, a former first-rounder in 2018 out of the University of Virginia, began his MLB career as a starter before transitioning to a full-time relief role in recent seasons. At the All-Star break, the 29-year-old southpaw sits with a 2-2 record, 2.35 ERA (3.15 FIP), 0.94 WHIP, one save, 33 strikeouts, and only 12 walks in 38 1/3 innings pitched across 39 appearances out of the bullpen. Since taking the loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 27, Lynch has thrown 4 1/3 shutout innings with a walk, three strikeouts, and a hold for the Royals in four games in July. Lynch has 10 saves on the season and could be next in line for saves in KC if Lange struggles. Veteran Carlos Estevez (shoulder) has been on the injured list all year after getting hurt in his first outing of the season, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Lynch is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference