Emmet Sheehan Could be a Second-Half Breakout Candidate
Emmet Sheehan finished the first half of the 2026 season with a 4-6 record, 4.81 ERA (4.34 FIP), and 1.24 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 26 walks in 82 1/3 innings pitched across 17 starts. The home run ball has been a real issue for Sheehan, as he's allowed 15 round-trippers in his 17 starts. However, the 26-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2021 out of Boston College kept the ball in the yard in back-to-back starts against the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks going into the All-Star break this week, giving up only four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking four and striking out 12 in 9 2/3 frames in those two games. Sheehan's strikeout rate of 26.6% is down slightly from his 30.6% mark last year, but he's also sporting a career-low 7.4% walk rate. His expected ERA of 3.88 is almost a run lower than his actual ERA, and he ranks in the 84th percentile in whiff rate and the 91st percentile in chase rate. Sheehan's surface stats don't impress anyone, but fantasy managers may want to consider buying low on him for a second-half push.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference