Mouhamed Gueye to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
Mouhamed Gueye (foot) will be sidelined for the next 3-4 months. Gueye recently sustained a fractured left foot during a workout. He underwent surgery on Tuesday and is set to be re-evaluated in 3-4 months. This timetable likely means that Gueye won't be ready for the beginning of next season. Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar figure to have larger roles with Gueye sidelined. The 23-year-old only averaged minutes in the teens last season, so his absence won't be a huge hit to the Hawks' rotation.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Source: Atlanta Hawks