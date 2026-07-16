Jayden Quaintance to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season After Knee Surgery
Jayden Quaintance (knee) will miss the start of the 2026-27 season and isn't expected back until some point in 2027, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports. The No. 20 pick underwent successful surgery on his right knee Wednesday to clean up the meniscus, and the team announced no timetable for his return. None of this is a surprise. San Antonio drafted him knowing the procedure was coming after a torn ACL and meniscus at Arizona State in February 2025 left him with four games at Kentucky. Quaintance is off fantasy radars for next season. The developmental runway behind Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet now belongs to Tarris Reed Jr., the No. 26 pick, who has it to himself.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel