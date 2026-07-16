Can Freddie Freeman Sustain His Elite Production in the Second Half of 2026?
Freddie Freeman is hitting .290/.375/.487 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Even in his age-36 season, Freeman continues to look like one of the better all-around hitters in baseball. He's posted a 10.6% barrel rate and 45.1% hard-hit rate on the year, right in line with his career marks of 11.2% (barrel) and 44.2% (hard-hit). Freeman's plate approach also remains elite, as he's walked in 11.5% of his plate appearances while striking out at just a 15.9% rate. The future Hall of Famer may not be a true threat on the bases anymore, but he still chips in the occasional stolen base for fantasy managers as well. Given his track record, underlying metrics, and everyday role in the potent Dodgers order, Freeman remains a bankable source of high-level four-category production as long as he stays healthy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller