Jonathan Aranda's 2026 Breakout Poised to Continue After the All-Star Break?
Jonathan Aranda is hitting .297/.394/.471 with 14 home runs, 64 RBI, and 48 runs scored. After mostly working in a big-side platoon role through the early portion of his Rays career, the 28-year-old has emerged as an everyday staple in the heart of the Tampa Bay lineup this season. Aranda's underlying metrics are not quite as strong as in previous years, but he still maintains a solid 10.4% barrel rate and 44.8% hard-hit rate. The lefty slugger has also posted a 12.6% walk rate while lowering his strikeout rate to a career-low 21.7%. While Aranda does not bring any speed, he profiles as a high-level source of run production and batting average with solid power. Fantasy managers should buy into his breakout season continuing into the second half of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller