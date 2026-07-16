George Klassen is a Risky Stash to Target Entering Second Half
George Klassen has endured some growing pains over his first two MLB starts. He is saddled with an 0-1 record, a 11.57 ERA, and a 3.64 WHIP. Klassen is doing his best to prove that he is worth another shot with the Angels while pitching with Triple-A Salt Lake. The numbers are much more respectable at Salt Lake with a 4-6 record and a 4.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, along with 64 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings. However, he has shown some progress in July, carrying a 3.06 ERA and a sharp 0.96 WHIP. Should Klassen continue to prove himself at Salt Lake, he could find his way into the Angels rotation. It's a risky play, but a stash could end up being beneficial for fantasy managers looking for a pitching edge. As of now, the former sixth-round selection is best viewed as a risky stash target in deeper leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball