Is Ivan Herrera a Buy-Low Target Behind the Plate for the Second Half?
Ivan Herrera has improved his plate discipline in the first half of the season, cutting down on his strikeout rate and increasing his walk rate. His batting average has dropped as well, though, and his ISO and SLG are both below his numbers from the last two years. The Cardinals have tried to keep the 26-year-old fresh by playing him just 36 games behind the plate and 59 games at designated hitter. Hopefully, his fresher legs will lead to more power in the second half, but he struggled over the past 20 games, with just a .183 batting average and 26.8% hard-hit rate. His track record over the last few seasons does give him upside in the second half. After the All-Star break last season, he hit .260 with 11 homers and a .344 wOBA. Since he's in a prime lineup spot, hitting second for the Cardinals, he has the potential for a nice bounce-back in the second half and could be a nice pickup if his current manager is down on him due to his slump.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller