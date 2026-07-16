Jack Wenninger Looking for Shot to Contribute at Big-League Level
Jack Wenninger is dealing at Triple-A Syracuse with a 4-5 record and a 3.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 77 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. The 24-year-old right-hander has done his best at Syracuse to prove he is worthy of a shot in the Mets' starting rotation. He has looked dominant in July, logging 11 2/3 innings to the tune of a 1.54 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. Wenninger is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Mets' system after he was drafted in the sixth round in the 2023 Draft. If the Mets continue to struggle, or move one of their current starters ahead of the deadline, look for Wenninger to get a big-league shot with his power fastball and elite splitter. That being said, fantasy managers could look ahead and head to the waiver wire to snatch up Wenninger before others. He has the prospect pedigree and the potential opportunity with the struggling Mets team to contribute at the big-league level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball