Ralphy Velazquez Ready to Bring Power Skills to Major Leagues
Ralphy Velazquez has split his time nicely this season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. Between the two levels, Velazquez has 11 homers and 47 RBI to go with 44 runs scored while hitting .293. A first-base prospect who bats left-handed, Velazquez was the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Velazquez, who can also play in the outfield, is the top prospect in the Guardians' system. At age 21, he might be a stash-worthy fantasy prospect who can fill a roster spot at first base or outfield. He has shown nice hitting skills in the minors with a high batting average and some solid power. He doesn't steal bases, but he fills the other four categories quite nicely. Velazquez's numbers have dipped a little bit since moving to Triple-A, but it appears he is ready to face big-league pitching. Now is the time to make a move on Velazquez before your peers, as he appears poised for a second-half promotion to Cleveland.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball