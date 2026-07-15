Josh Downs Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Josh Downs as a breakout candidate in 2026 after the departures of Adonai Mitchell and Michael Pittman Jr., who were traded to the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Alec Pierce (ankle) is also recovering from offseason surgery that could slow him down early on. Downs is an established receiver in the NFL, having recorded 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 receptions in his three years in the league. However, the 24-year-old former third-rounder from the University of North Carolina in 2023 is coming off a career-low 566 receiving yards in 2025. Downs should have more opportunities in his fourth year in the NFL, though, and he'll be motivated as he enters a contract year if he plans on cashing in next offseason on the free-agent market. There's more risk in the Colts' offense as a whole with quarterback Daniel Jones coming off a torn Achilles tendon, the increase in route share and per-route target rate should be enough to put Downs on fantasy managers' radars as a great value pick in the later rounds of drafts. RotoBaller currently has Downs ranked as the No. 42 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd