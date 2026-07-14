Dyami Brown is a Dynasty Drop Candidate
Dyami Brown is hopeful to rebound in his reunion with the organization. Brown spent the first four years of his career with the Commanders before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. He failed to make an impression on the Jags with 20 receptions and 227 receiving yards across 14 games. Brown is one-and-done with the Jags and returned to Washington on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old is likely only to fight for targets given the depth the Commanders have at wideout. He's expected to compete for the fourth receiver role with Van Jefferson, Jaylin Lane, and Luke McCaffrey. It's likely going to take a few injuries for Brown to be relevant in Washington again. Dynasty managers can feel comfortable moving on from Brown.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference