Is Jayden Daniels Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Jayden Daniels endured a disastrous follow-up campaign in 2025. Thanks to knee, ankle, and elbow injuries, Daniels played in just seven games. He was not particularly effective when healthy either, throwing for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing for 278 yards and two scores. Daniels amassed 3,568 passing yards and 891 rushing yards while collecting 31 total touchdowns in 2024, so his dual-threat upside remains as high as any quarterback in the NFL. However, Washington may be more conservative with Daniels as a rusher this season after his injury-marred 2025. Additionally, the Commanders open the year with major questions along their offensive line and without obvious high-end pass-catchers outside of Terry McLaurin. Daniels has overall QB1 potential, but his current redraft ADP of QB3 may be overlooking his significant downside risk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller