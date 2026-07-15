Jawhar Jordan "Playing Faster" as he Battles for RB3 Role
Jawhar Jordan is "playing faster than he was last year" as he battles for the RB3 role in 2026 behind newcomer David Montgomery and second-year back Woody Marks, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. After being selected in the sixth round (205th overall) in 2024 out of the University of Louisville, Jordan didn't play at all in his rookie season before carrying the ball 43 times for 193 yards and zero touchdowns in just four games in 2025. He rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries in his first regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals, becoming the second player in franchise history to rush for 100 yards in their NFL debut. The 26-year-old is now trying to do enough in his third NFL season to stay ahead of undrafted rookies Noah Whittington and Joshua Pitsenberger, and veteran Evan Hull. Jordan's improvement and speed on the football field should be enough to land him the RB3 job if he can contribute on special teams as well, but he's going to need an injury to one of Montgomery or Marks to pop up on the fantasy radar as a waiver-wire pickup in single-year leagues in 2026.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson