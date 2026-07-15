Bhayshul Tuten to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Bhayshul Tuten's upside as a pass-catcher "gives him the narrow edge" over newcomer Chris Rodriguez Jr. "All signs point to this being a timeshare backfield" now that Travis Etienne Jr. is in New Orleans. Tuten flashed tons of explosive talent as a rookie, recording 307 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 83 rushing attempts while adding 10 receptions for 79 yards and another two scores in 15 regular-season games. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech has also looked good during the offseason program, but the Jags signed Rodriguez for a reason, and his history with head coach Liam Coen "could serve him well as he battles for snaps." Shipley predicts that Tuten will "win" the RB1 job out of training camp, but it remains to be seen what the RB1 job in Duvall will look like in 2026. In addition to Rodriguez, second-year back LeQuint Allen Jr. figures to have a bigger role in the backfield, most likely as the team's go-to pass-catching RB. Tuten's fantasy ceiling could be capped in a pure committee backfield, but he's still the most attractive fantasy target in the Jaguars' backfield and should be considered a low-end RB2 with upside on draft day.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley