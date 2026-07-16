Drake Baldwin Is Built for a Second-Half Rebound
Drake Baldwin still carried a .254/.345/.437 line with 15 homers and 46 RBI into the break, even after an oblique injury scrambled his summer. He was activated June 15, then went 3-for-48 with 22 strikeouts during the rest of the month. July looked more normal: 11 hits and a .396 on-base percentage in 53 plate appearances. The bat is still loud. Baldwin owns a 51.2% hard-hit rate, a 15.3% barrel rate, and a .512 expected slugging percentage, well above the actual mark. Atlanta has also kept him busy, starting him 44 times behind the plate and 27 more at designated hitter. The swing decisions have slipped, with his chase rate up to 34% and his strikeout rate at 22.3%. That is the blemish. It is not enough to fade a catcher with this much impact and this secure a role. Baldwin remains a strong second-half rebound target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller