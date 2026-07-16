Rainiel Rodriguez Resolidifying Status as Strong Dynasty Asset
Rainiel Rodriguez put an exclamation point on the end of a strong first half by blasting another home run at Double-A Springfield in his last game before the break. The Cards' top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 12) was promoted to Double-A in mid-May and really found his footing there over the last month. From June 10 through July 10, the 5-foot-10 Dominican went 31-for-95 (.326) with five doubles, seven home runs, and four stolen bases in 23 games. The 19-year-old is slashing .262/.361/.436 overall at Double-A with eight home runs in a total of 44 games there, an impressive feat for one of the youngest players at that level, joining MLB's No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, Jesus Made and Leo De Vries, as the only players under the age of 20 at Double-A. Look for a strong second half from the young backstop, with a potential late-season promotion to Triple-A, and he could be knocking on the door to the majors in 2027, so even redraft fantasy managers should be familiar with the name.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com