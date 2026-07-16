Bryson Stott Can Outrun His First-Half Price
Bryson Stott finished the first half at .249/.308/.393 with seven homers, 42 RBI, 37 runs, and 17 steals in 353 plate appearances. Not one caught stealing. That speed has kept the fantasy line useful while the bat slowly comes around. Stott hit .287/.374/.415 in June, and the contact underneath looks better than it did a year ago. His hard-hit rate jumped from 29.5% to 38.3%, with the barrel rate up from 5.1% to 6.8%. Statcast has him at a .264 expected average and .407 expected slugging percentage. Nothing here screams middle-of-the-order breakout, especially with Philadelphia usually batting him sixth and dropping him to ninth against Tarik Skubal on July 12. Still, 17-for-17 on steals with better contact is worth buying. A modest lift in average and power could make Stott a real second-half asset.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller