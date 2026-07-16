Mike Sirota's Arrow Pointing Way Up in Dynasty Leagues
Mike Sirota produced a very impressive first half between High-A and Double-A, posting similar stats at both levels while slashing .319/.475/.562 with 14 home runs, 11 steals, and nearly as many walks (74) as strikeouts (79). His elite 21.1 percent walk rate (and eight hit-by-pitches) has helped the Dodgers' second-ranked prospect to an incredible stretch of 72 consecutive games reaching base at least once. The former third-round draft pick was having a strong 2025 between Single-A and High-A, in which he slashed .333/.452/.616 with 13 home runs and five steals in 59 games before a knee injury in July ended his season prematurely, so it is good to see that the injury is clearly behind him and hasn't hampered his play this season. The Northeastern University product could see time at Triple-A later this year, and with an ability to hit for contact, power, and steal bases, the 23-year-old has emerged as a high-end dynasty asset and a name to monitor in redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com