Dylan Cease Is Back in the Fantasy Ace Tier
Dylan Cease went into the break with a 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and an AL-best 148 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings. He followed that by striking out three in a scoreless first inning as the American League starter on July 14. The 4.55 ERA from 2025 is getting harder to recognize. Cease has pushed his strikeout rate to a career-high 36.9%, and hitters have managed a .264 xwOBA with a 33% hard-hit rate against him. The walks have not disappeared. His 11% rate is actually up from last year, and rest-of-season projections land closer to the low-3.00s than his current ERA. That is the risk. The rest looks ace-level, including a changeup that has jumped from barely 1% usage in 2025 to 11.5% this season. Cease is not someone to move just because the first-half price is high. Hold him and keep collecting strikeouts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller