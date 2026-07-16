Dodgers Have "No Idea" When Will Smith Will be Back
Will Smith (neck) has been swinging a bat, but "his recovery is stagnant," according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "Certainly expect him back this year," manager Dave Roberts said of Smith. "Just have no idea when." The Dodgers went from Smith not needing a stint on the injured list to him missing more than a month with a neck issue. Thankfully for the Dodgers, they can take their time with their starting backstop because of their healthy lead over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West division, and it has also given them a chance to give Dalton Rushing extended playing time. Before his neck injury, the 31-year-old Smith was hitting a disappointing .249 (43-for-173) with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored across 52 games and 201 plate appearances. We'd say that he's a solid buy-low candidate for the second half, but that's a hard sell because of his uncertain timetable and the fact that the Dodgers are in no position to rush any of their injured stars back.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya