Tyler Glasnow Throws a Bullpen Session
Tyler Glasnow (back) is progressing slowly in his recovery from lower back spasms, but he was able to throw a bullpen session last weekend, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, and he's hoping to clear each step in his rehab without his back flaring up. The Dodgers initially thought Glasnow wouldn't need to go on the injured list in early May, but he hasn't pitched since and is currently on the 60-day IL. The good news is that the hard-throwing right-hander is making progress in his throwing progression, although he still has plenty of boxes to check and will likely require at least a couple of minor-league rehab starts before he's cleared to rejoin L.A.'s starting rotation at some point in August. Fantasy managers need to remain patient and keep the high-upside strikeout arm stashed in all league formats. The 32-year-old veteran and former fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 went 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings in seven starts before his back injury sidelined him.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya