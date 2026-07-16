Jonny Farmelo is Finally Healthy and Productive, but When Will He Debut?
Jonny Farmelo is having a solid 2026 campaign at High-A Everett, slashing .271/.387/.486 with seven home runs and 25 steals, and has been particularly hot as of late, going 17-for-49 (.347) with five doubles, a triple, and three home runs over his last 11 games. The Mariners' fifth-ranked prospect was limited to just 75 games between 2024 and 2025 as a result of ACL and rib injuries, but is finally healthy and is starting to live up to his potential as a former first-round draft pick. The 6-foot-1 slugger could see time at Double-A in the second half, but a major league debut will likely have to wait until 2027. Still, with highly rated power and speed tools, the 21-year-old is a solid dynasty league asset, and redraft managers should familiarize themselves with the left-handed hitter in preparation for next season.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com