Ketel Marte Is a Second-Half Buy After Cold July
Ketel Marte went into the break batting .256/.311/.461 with 17 home runs, 51 runs, 54 RBI, and four steals across 92 games. The final stretch was ugly. Marte hit .196 with no homers in 49 July plate appearances, ending the half on an 0-for-9 skid against the Dodgers. That is the opening for a trade offer. His expected line still looks like Ketel Marte. Statcast has him at a .293 expected average and .496 expected slugging percentage, with a .364 xwOBA against a .332 actual mark. The contact quality has backed off from 2025, but a 91 mph average exit velocity, 44.9% hard-hit rate, and 10.9% barrel rate are hardly warning signs. Arizona gave him 364 of 405 plate appearances in the leadoff spot. Buy the cold finish, not the idea that Marte suddenly stopped being a difference-maker.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller