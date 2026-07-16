Ramon Laureano Is a Clear Drop After Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Ramon Laureano (right hip) is not worth carrying into the second half. He underwent surgery June 5 to repair a torn labrum and now sits on the 60-day injured list. MLB lists October as the optimistic return window, with 2027 more likely. That makes the roster call easy in redraft leagues. Laureano had already slipped to .203/.286/.374 with seven homers, 23 runs, 21 RBI, and seven steals in 53 games before the procedure. The hip may help explain the collapse after he finished April at .252, but it does nothing for fantasy managers now. San Diego initially called up Jase Bowen, while Gavin Sheets started in left field throughout the final four games before the break. Keeper and dynasty managers can hold at minimal cost. Everyone else should cut him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller