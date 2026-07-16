George Lombard Jr. Could Join Yankees Well Before September
George Lombard Jr. (fingers) shows that his sprained fingers are no longer an issue, he "could find himself playing shortstop in the Bronx well before the calendar turns to September." Lombard, the Yankees' top prospect per MLB Pipeline, began a rehab assignment on Monday, and the team is hoping that he will return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre soon. "He's been pushing himself before the injury," general manager Brian Cashman said last week. "Definitely was thriving and conquering the final level. Looking forward to getting him back and active. He might be a choice at some point." The 21-year-old former first-rounder in 2023 has hit .263/.396/.475 with an .870 OPS, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in 64 games across three minor-league levels in 2026 and is the clear shortstop of the future in the Bronx, perhaps as early as the next month or two to take over for Anthony Volpe at the 6. Lombard is one of the best shortstop stashes in all fantasy baseball formats for the second half.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty