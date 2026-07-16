Jose Altuve's July Power Spike Opens a Sell Window
Jose Altuve reached the break at .235/.307/.404 with 11 home runs, 45 runs, 27 RBI, and two steals in 74 games. He did give fantasy managers something to sell. Altuve homered three times in 44 July plate appearances, including the first-half finale, after missing 17 games with a left oblique strain. The bigger picture has not changed much. His 85.8 mph average exit velocity is among the weakest marks of his career, and Statcast sits at a .228 expected average with a .342 expected slugging percentage. Altuve is also striking out at a career-high 22.1% clip. Jeremy Peña returned July 10 and immediately reclaimed the leadoff spot, pushing Altuve to fifth for the final three games. The name still matters, and so does the recent power. This is a good time to see what both can fetch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller