JoJo Parker Showing Off Power and Speed at Single-A

Jul 16, 2026, 3:17 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect JoJo Parker is performing admirably in his first taste of professional baseball, slashing .242/.381/.426 with nine home runs and 21 stolen bases through 72 games at Single-A Dunedin. The Jays' top-ranked prospect was particularly hot from mid to late June, which included a four-hit game and five home runs over a nine-game stretch, but was just 1-for-19 (.053) in the five games before the break. The former first-rounder even got to participate in the All-Star Futures game earlier this week, going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored for the American League squad. Already MLB's No. 27 prospect overall, the 19-year-old is still a couple of years away from the majors, but his above-average hit and power tools make for a strong asset in dynasty leagues.