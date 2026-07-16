Michael McGreevy Gets the Nod on Friday
Michael McGreevy will take the ball for the second half opener versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The right-hander is well deserving of the No. 1 starter role after posting a strong first half of the season. Through 18 starts, McGreevy posted a 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 66/23 K/BB ratio across 101.2 innings of work. The plan is for Dustin May to get the ball on Saturday, while Andre Pallante gets the series finale on Sunday. McGreevy didn't earn an All-Star nod, but could be a valuable fantasy asset in mixed leagues down the stretch of the season.
Source: John Denton
Source: John Denton