Christian Encarnacion-Strand Worth a Waiver-Wire Look in AL-Only Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Norfolk after placing infielder/outfielder Blaze Alexander (hand) on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand fracture. The Orioles acquired Encarnacion-Strand from the Cincinnati Reds back in April, and he hit .273/.309/.555 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 35 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 257 plate appearances with Triple-A Norfolk. The 26-year-old former fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2021 out of Oklahoma State University hit .233/.275/.404 with a .679 OPS, 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 55 runs scored, two steals, and a 27.1% strikeout rate in his three big-league seasons with the Reds. With Pete Alonso cemented in at first base in Baltimore, CES will either factor in at third base or designated hitter with the O's, and he still has enough power to be useful in AL-only and deep-mixed leagues if he gets consistent playing time. Unfortunately, he might only be a platoon right-handed power bat against lefties.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles