Joe Ryan Won't Pitch This Weekend for Twins
Joe Ryan won't be part of the team's starting rotation for the first series in the second half of the season this weekend against the Chicago Cubs, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. It probably means that Ryan will make his first start of the second half in Monday's series opener against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians. Ryan tossed a scoreless inning on Tuesday for the American League in their 4-0 shutout of the National League in the Midsummer Classic, so the Twins will give a little extra rest going into the second half. The 30-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star faced Cleveland on the road back on May 9 and pitched well, allowing just one earned run while walking three and striking out five in six innings for a no-decision and quality start. Ryan is having a fantastic year in 2026 in his sixth year with the Twins, going 6-5 with a career-low 2.85 ERA (2.77 FIP) and 1.05 WHIP with 128 strikeouts and 25 walks in 110 1/3 innings across his league-high 20 starts. Fantasy managers will want to keep him in their starting lineups next week against the Guardians.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes