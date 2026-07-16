Cameron Carr Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Cameron Carr has put together some quality outings during the Summer League. That continued on Thursday when Carr finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and one steal in the win over the Chicago Bulls. Carr was outplayed offensively by Caleb Wilson, but Carr was more effective overall. Wilson committed eight turnovers during this game, while Carr had zero over his 22 minutes of action. The 24th overall pick from this year's draft looks like he's ready to play consistent minutes in the Lakers' rotation. The offense is run through Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. We'll see what kind of role Carr ends up with at the beginning of the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN