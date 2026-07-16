Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson could be on the move this summer. The Mavericks are reportedly looking to trade Thompson, who is in the final year of his contract. Thompson is one of the best perimeter shooters in league history, but age regression has taken a toll on him. This past season, Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 21.7 minutes per game in 69 games. The Mavs would like to get his $17.5 million off their books, but aren't considering a buyout right now. Thompson is no longer a centerpiece of an offense, but could still be a useful contributor on a contending team. The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in Thompson, but we'll see if they can swing a deal financially.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery