Isaac McKneely Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Isaac McKneely (shoulder) was forced to make an early exit during Thursday's Summer League contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. McKneely only played nine minutes before suffering a right shoulder injury that would knock him out for the rest of the night. The Hawks are going to play it extremely safe, given it's the Summer League right now. It doesn't sound like anything too serious, so he should be considered day-to-day. The Hawks brought in McKneely as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. He was viewed as an elite three-point specialist in college, so we'll see if that translates to the professional level.
Source: Brad Rowland
Source: Brad Rowland