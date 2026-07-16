Geraldo Perdomo Receives Cortisone Shot, D-Backs Not Worried
Geraldo Perdomo (hand) received a cortisone shot to address a nagging hand injury that arose during the team's series in San Diego against the division-rival Padres, but the skipper didn't sound worried, according to Alex D'Agostino of Sports Illustrated. "He battles hand issues throughout the course of the year, ever since we've had him," Lovullo said. "I was told it's not going to hinder him whatsoever." Perdomo posted an image of his left hand bandaged up, but it doesn't appear to be a situation that will land him on the injured list to start the second half of the season. Fantasy managers will want to make sure to check Arizona's lineup for Friday's series opener versus the St. Louis Cardinals. The 26-year-old Dominican shortstop has had a down year in 2026 after hitting .290 with a career-high 20 home runs, 100 RBI, and 27 steals in 161 games. Perdomo has a .241/.354/.356 slash line with a .710 OPS, only six homers, 34 RBI, 15 steals, and 46 runs in 92 games going into the second half of 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino