Brandon Lowe Remains Elite Source of Power
Brandon Lowe didn't get an All-Star nod, despite being well deserving of one. The 32-year-old is coming off a strong first half with the Pirates. Through 90 games, Lowe is slashing .246/.316/.487 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI. He smacked 31 long balls last season and has a good chance of surpassing that this season. Outside of the power, Lowe isn't offering a ton of upside to fantasy managers. The veteran slugger doesn't hit for average, walk much or steal bases at a high rate. Fantasy managers looking for help in the power department should hang onto Lowe, but he could be an interesting sell-high candidate.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference