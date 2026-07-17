Max Fried to Make a Rehab Start at Triple-A on Friday
Max Fried (elbow) will make a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, the RailRiders announced. Fried will be making his first start in a game since being shut down in mid-May with a bone bruise in his left elbow. Because of his lengthy absence, the 32-year-old veteran southpaw is likely to need a couple more rehab starts in the minors before rejoining New York's starting rotation near the end of July or in early August. Fantasy managers in all leagues must continue stashing the former first-rounder until then, as he could be a difference-maker as an ace for the remainder of the season if he can avoid any further injuries. Fried went 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings in his first 10 starts in 2026 before landing on the injured list. He was an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2025 in his first year in the Bronx, winning a league-high 19 games while posting a 2.86 ERA (3.07 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with a career-high 189 strikeouts and 51 walks in 32 regular-season starts.
Source: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
Source: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders