James Triantos Entering Stash Territory Amid Torrid Triple-A Stretch
James Triantos has enjoyed an impressive stretch at the Triple-A level and has put himself on the stash radar for those in deeper formats. Since June 1, Triantos has posted a dominant .358/.403/.515 line with a sharp .918 OPS. During this noted stretch, Triantos has hit 12 doubles, three home runs, five stolen bases, and a 17:9 K:BB. On the season, the No. 8-ranked prospect in the Chicago system has carried a dominant .311/.349/.448 line with 22 doubles, seven home runs, and 18 stolen bases. However, what kept him in Iowa is Chicago's depth in the middle infield. Even though Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson have not had the most productive seasons, they remain the clear top options on the depth chart. However, if one were to miss time with an injury, Triantos would enter must-stash territory given his five-category upside.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com