Rockies to Promote Top Third Base Prospect Roldy Brito to High-A
Roldy Brito to High-A Spokane. Brito is currently viewed as the team's No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 71 prospect in the sport on MLB.com. The 19-year-old made his professional debut in the Colorado system during the 2024 season in the DSL but moved to the Arizona Complex League and Low-A in 2025. During the season, Brito appeared in 84 games and carried a .371/.444/.516 slash line, 20 doubles, four home runs, and 35 stolen bases. This summer, Brito posted a sharp .896 OPS with an impressive eight home runs and 18 stolen bases through 79 games with Low-A. While his MLB debut is likely two seasons away, he's emerging as a worthy stash target in dynasty leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com