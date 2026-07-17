Zac Gallen Awaiting Second Opinions on his Elbow
Zac Gallen (elbow) is waiting on second opinions after landing on the 15-day injured list last week with inflammation in his right elbow, according to Alex D'Agostino of Sports Illustrated. "Gallen, we're continuing to evaluate," Lovullo said. "He is waiting for other opinions from other doctors. So we'll just keep putting that off until we get everything complete." Second opinions typically aren't a great sign for injured players, although it's too early to speculate if Gallen will need something severe like season-ending Tommy John surgery. Still, it's more bad news for the 30-year-old former third-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after a rough first half of the season in his eighth year in the big leagues. Gallen is rostered in just over 30% of Yahoo leagues now after going 3-9 in his first 19 starts (98 innings) with a career-worst 6.34 ERA (5.31 FIP) and 1.56 WHIP with 61 strikeouts and 31 walks. It's hard to recommend holding him in mixed fantasy leagues if a lengthy stay on the injured list is coming.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino