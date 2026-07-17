Cam Cannarella Moving Up to Triple-A After Impressive First-Half
Cam Cannarella to Triple-A Jacksonville, according to Fish on First. Cannarella is viewed as the team's No. 7 overall prospect on MLB.com and has turned in an impressive showing with High-A and Low-A over the opening months of the season. Cannarella opened the campaign with High-A, but needed only 19 games to prove he was ready to join the upper levels. With High-A, Cannarella posted a .394/.439/.577 slash line with three doubles and two stolen bases. Since joining Double-A, the Clemson product has carried a .344/.453/.607 line with a stellar 1.060 OPS, nine home runs and eight stolen bases. If he maintains this pace at Jacksonville, a late August MLB debut could be in play for the budding outfielder.
Source: Fish on First
Source: Fish on First