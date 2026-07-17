Ike Irish Pushing for Late-Season Promotion to Double-A
Ike Irish has had a productive debut season at High-A but has begun to take a massive step forward over the last month. Over his most recent 20 contests (since June 16), the Auburn product has posted a stellar .321/.438/.526 line with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and seven stolen bases. More importantly, during this stretch, the young catcher has shown a strong eye at the dish, holding a 14:15 K:BB. In comparison, the 19th overall pick from last summer's draft carried a much lower .240/.349/.464 line with a .813 OPS, 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases over the first 50 games of the campaign. Dynasty managers should continue to monitor his progress as the 22-year-old will continue to emerge as one of the game's top young catchers.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com