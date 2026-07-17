Trevon Brazile Stays Productive in Denver's Vegas Defeat
Trevon Brazile followed his 32-point outburst with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting in Thursday's 108-101 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers, adding eight rebounds, one assist, and three blocks across 29 minutes. The 35th pick cooled from deep, hitting 2-for-6 after going 6-for-12 against Oklahoma City, but he protected the rim and worked the glass. That two-way profile is the appeal. Denver's frontcourt behind Aaron Gordon remains unsettled, with DaRon Holmes II and Zeke Nnaji both still to establish themselves, so bench minutes are available for a rebounder and shot-blocker who can space the floor next to Nikola Jokic.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA