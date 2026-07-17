Chris Manon Stays Hot in Lakers' Summer League Rout
Chris Manon tallied 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting in Thursday's 105-82 Summer League win over the Bulls, chipping in six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block over 19 minutes. The 24-year-old joined starters Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero in double figures as the Lakers stayed unbeaten in Las Vegas and clinched a spot in the tournament's playoff stage. Manon re-signed a two-way deal with Los Angeles earlier this month after logging just 46 minutes across nine NBA appearances as a rookie. His jumper has come around this summer, which had been the knock on a defense-first guard. The harder question is whether he can crack a contender's rotation, and that answer likely starts in South Bay.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA